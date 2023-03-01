West Ham United have recently been linked with a move for Rafael Benitez.

Manager David Moyes is under tremendous pressure following a run of poor results and the Hammers currently find themselves in the relegation battle.

If results do not improve soon, West Ham could look to bring in Benitez as their next manager but Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now warned the Hammers against appointing the Spaniard.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea manager has a defensive approach and MacAnthony believes that watching his style of football would be like watching paint dry.

He also added that Benitez should be the last person for West Ham to consider as their next manager.

“Rafa Benitez would be the last person you would want to come in. It would be like watching paint dry.”

Regardless of his playing style, the Spaniard is a successful manager and he has proven himself across multiple clubs in Europe.

Benitez has won the Champions League trophy and league titles with underdogs in the past and he could be the right man to guide West Ham out of trouble and establish them as a top-half Premier League club once again.