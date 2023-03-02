The agent of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has confirmed that there is a plan in place for him to move on from the club in the future.

Rafaela Pimenta, who is also an agent to the likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs De Ligt, said at the FT Business of Football summit in London that she likes to map out the careers of her clients in order to be organised.

“In my agency, we try to make a plan. We have to make a plan. We need to have a goal. Maybe we won’t achieve it but if we don’t know where we’re going for sure, we don’t get there. When we have a player, we almost make plans.”

Pimenta also spoke about Real Madrid, saying they have that European pedigree that is attractive for players, with many believing that Haaland still has a desire to play for the Spanish club.

“There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

Haaland’s father Alf-Inge has already stated that his son is only likely to stay in Manchester for a few years, which swings the door wide open for the young Norwegian to possibly get a move to Madrid in time for the prime of his career to arrive.

What should be concerning to the rest of Europe is that if Haaland is breaking the records like he is doing now, what will he be like when he hits his prime in a few years, whoever he is playing for?