When you’re getting credit from one of the best players in the Premier League, you know you must be doing something right, and despite losing 3-0 to Man City in Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie, Bristol City’s in demand youngster, Alex Scott, can hold his head high.

The 19-year-old has put in a series of decent performances in the Championship recently, and that has alerted the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and others according to the Daily Mail.

He did his hopes of a Premier League switch in the summer no harm at all either, with a good showing on Tuesday, his fearlessness against higher profile players evident.

Those who watched the match on Tuesday may have come away with the impression that his skill set is reminiscent of City’s Jack Grealish, and it was the England international that took to Twitter to laud Scott’s most recent performance.

Just three words were enough to elucidate his feelings, and a nod to the youngster might well have others sitting up and taking notice.

Top top talent ???? https://t.co/INE2qUldli — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 1, 2023

Whether his star will continue to rise is anyone’s guess, and his current employers will surely fight tooth and nail to hang onto the player if the Premier League’s best come circling.

As can be seen in the video above too, the player is keen to learn and appears to have his feet planted firmly on the ground.

However, with a potential transfer value of £25m per the Daily Mail, his hire wouldn’t even be a gamble at that price, and the Championship outfit would be hard pressed to turn it down.