Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside to provide further insight into Declan Rice’s thinking ahead of a potential summer transfer to Arsenal or another big club.

The West Ham midfielder has been a star player for his club in the last few years, whilst also impressing a great deal with the England national team, so it makes sense that a big move is now surely on the horizon.

Various sources, most recently the Times, have stated that Arsenal look to be the favourites for Rice’s signature at the moment, but Romano says the key things for the 24-year-old will be playing regularly and linking up with a good project where he can win major trophies.

In recent times, the Gunners would surely not have been serious contenders for a signing like Rice, but their superb improvement under Mikel Arteta now sees them five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with Champions League football and possibly silverware now surely heading back to the Emirates Stadium after a difficult few years.

Rice would likely play regularly at Arsenal and should also find it the right project for him, so the north London giants could fit the bill for the Hammers ace, if Romano’s words are anything to go by.

“I’m told Declan Rice has very, very good chances to leave in the summer,” Romano said.

“The project at his next club is absolutely crucial for Rice, he wants to win titles and to feel an important player, he doesn’t want a big club and then only sit on the bench… he wants to be an important player.

“I love Rice. In my opinion, he’s a top top player. I’m sure he will be a regular starter wherever he decides to go.”

Arsenal could also try again for Moises Caicedo to strengthen their midfield, according to the Times’ report, while Romano revealed earlier this week on CaughtOffside that a new contract for Granit Xhaka was also on AFC’s agenda.