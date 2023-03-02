Arsenal want to sell highly-rated 22-year-old in the summer

Arsenal are reportedly looking to raise funds through sales at the end of the season and they have identified a number of players who could be moved on during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, Emile Smith Rowe is likely to be sold at the end of the season. The 22-year-old was regarded as one of the most talented young players to have come out of the Arsenal Academy in recent seasons and his departure will certainly come as a surprise.

The midfielder has not been able to contribute this season because of injury problems and he is yet to start a single game for Arsenal in any competition. The 22-year-old has had just 57 minutes of game time in the Premier League and he needs to play regularly in order to get his career back on track.

The highly rated midfielder can play as the number ten as well as a winger and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs in the Premier League.

The youngster was an important player for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta last season and he managed to score 11 goals across all competitions. There is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player and selling him in the summer could prove to be a mistake for the Gunners.

There is unlikely to be any shortage of suitors if the talented young attacking midfielder is made available. A number of Premier League clubs could use creativity from the central areas and Smith Rowe would be an ideal fit.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old has also dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal following the arrival of Leandro Trossard and if the Gunners cannot guarantee him regular first-team action, he should look to move on for his own benefit. The 22-year-old is a prodigious talent and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club.