“Beautiful dreams” – Erik ten Hag addresses Man United’s quadruple chances

The Erik ten Hag revolution is in full swing at Man United and after just a handful of months at the Manchester club, the Red Devils are remarkably in contention to achieve a quadruple.

This feat would go down as one of the greatest in English football should the Dutch coach pull it off in his first season and United captured their first of the four on Sunday by beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It has been an exceptional week for United beating Barcelona in the Europa League, Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and last night defeated West Ham in the FA Cup, and that’s before facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ahead of that huge game, Ten Hag has addressed Man United’s quadruple chances and gave a diplomatic response to the question.

Erik ten Hag addresses Man United’s quadruple chances

“We are not talking about that, we are talking about the next game and it is a big game,” Ten Hag said in a Sky Sports interview.

When asked if the quadruple dream is in the back of his players’ minds, the Man United boss responded with: “That’s for dreams, that’s for the fans; it’s nice, but it is not for us and the player know that, they are so experienced and don’t get distracted by beautiful dreams.”