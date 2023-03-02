Brentford’s Ivan Toney takes to social media to demand action over FA leak

It’s far to speculate that Ivan Toney isn’t best pleased with the FA at this point in time.

The Brentford striker, who has been in sensational form again this season scoring 14 goals in 21 Premier League appearances, per PremierLeague.com, has taken to social media to lay his feelings bare.

His ire would appear to stem from the Football Association leaking details of an investigation process being conducted into Toney’s apparent betting breaches.

It’s believed that the player has co-operated with the authorities throughout the process, though by making certain details public, it looks as if the FA haven’t kept to their side of the bargain.

Toney has even gone as far as to write how it is ‘especially disturbing’ that leaks suggesting he will be banned from football for six months have come out before any hearing has been concluded.

The message goes on to say that his lawyers will request a leak inquiry, though what Toney expects to get from that other than an apology is unknown.

That’s because he has, per the Daily Mail, admitted multiple charges in relation to betting breaches, so it would surely follow that a lengthy ban is to be expected.

The shame for the player is that before the news broke initially, Toney was absolutely being considered for the England squad, and that now looks to be a pipe dream.

That said, if a six-month ban is indeed the punishment, Toney will still only be 27 when he can play again.

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, must surely intend to bring the player back into the fold after any potential ban ends, and if all parties can draw a line under the saga and Toney’s fitness isn’t impacted too heavily, a place in the Three Lions squad for the European Championship, perhaps, isn’t out of the question.