Chelsea “desperate” to sign £66m Serie A striker in the summer

Chelsea will be in the market for a striker during the summer transfer window and have shortlisted Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to potentially fill the role at Stamford Bridge.

The West London club left Romelu Lukaku to leave for Inter Milan last summer and failed to replace the Belgian striker, resulting in Graham Potter’s side struggling to score goals of late.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are “desperate” for a new forward and believe Vlahovic could become available at the end of the 2022-23 campaign amid financial uncertainty at Juventus.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is also wanted at Stamford Bridge, but the London club are aware that it will take a huge fee to prise him away from the Serie A leaders.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in January 2022 for £66.6m and has scored 19 goals in 44 matches for the Italian giants.

The Serbia international is a lethal goalscorer and could be a big success at Chelsea with all the creative talent that would surround him. The striker is still only 23 and this would fall in line with the Blues’ project of building for the future.