Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano admits rumoured Chelsea manager target wants to land job “as soon as possible”

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have been linked with Luis Enrique as a potential replacement for the struggling Graham Potter, and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the rumours in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Although Romano says Enrique is not in talks with anyone yet, he does admit that the Spanish tactician is eager to get back to work as soon as possible after leaving his position as Spain manager after the 2022 World Cup.

“Luis Enrique is a top coach and it’s normal to see his name around for many jobs. At the moment, he’s not in conversation with any club yet,” Romano said.

“What I can say for sure is that Luis Enrique wants to return as soon as possible after the World Cup and he’d love to be back at work in the next months, he doesn’t want to stop.”

Luis Enrique to Chelsea?
One imagines this means Enrique would be ready to say yes to an offer from Chelsea if it came in, and it has been suggested that the job at Stamford Bridge is a role he’s keeping an eye on after falling out of contention to be the next Brazil manager, as per a report from Sport.

Chelsea fans would surely be happy with an experienced name like Enrique, who won major trophies, including the Champions League, during his time as Barcelona boss.

Potter doesn’t have that same big club experience, even if he did highly impressive work during his time at Brighton.

    2. Yeah potter seems don’t know how to mould players to be sharp in field and scoring and he is not enough to manage abig club like chelsea

      Reply

  4. I was of the opinion that Potter gets more time to mould the team, but as it stands, it seems we will wait to infinity to start getting positive results. Among the rumoured coaches linked to Chelsea, I prefer Sidane, with Enrique the option B.

    Reply

