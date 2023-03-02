Exclusive: Chelsea out-bid rivals for transfer of player who’ll link up with Blues in the summer

Chelsea were not the only Premier League club interested in the transfer of Lyon right-back Malo Gusto before agreeing a deal in January.

The 19-year-old will link up with the Blues in the summer as he’s returned to Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, but it seems that once they started showing a strong interest in him, there were also other teams taking notice of him too.

Gusto looks a hugely promising young talent and could be a fine addition to the Chelsea squad, though it’s also worth noting that they have Reece James in that position.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Jonathan Johnson offered his insight into how Gusto might get along with CFC, and the interest from other clubs in England and Europe in the France Under-21 international.

“Malo Gusto is a good signing for Chelsea, but whether he can establish himself as their automatic first choice will I think depend on Reece James’ fitness and form over the next few years,” Johnson said.

“Both players have had injury problems, and actually Gusto is back with Chelsea at the moment due to an injury he picked up after being loaned back to Lyon.

“I definitely think Gusto has the potential to compete with James for that starting position, and it’s also important to note that it was a good time for Lyon to sell. He’s a talented young player, and it enables them to bring in a good amount of money. Gusto was reaching that point where he had to move on, particularly if Lyon, as looks highly likely, don’t qualify for Europe.

“In terms of other interest in him, once it was clear Chelsea had him firmly on their radar, a few other clubs woke up, as it were, but my understanding is that they were not necessarily clubs we’re seeing in the top four at the moment, but those looking to break in and be part of those established big Premier League sides.

“There were a few others elsewhere in Europe who were interested as well, but who just couldn’t reach the kind of figures Chelsea ended up paying.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Gusto can continue to develop into a top player in west London, with Todd Boehly investing huge sums of money in some fine talents in recent months.

Results on the pitch are not yet what the Chelsea board will want them to be, but with Gusto alongside prospects like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke, there’s surely a bright future ahead for the club.