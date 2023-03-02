Former Chelsea and Tottenham defender Jason Cundy has stated that Liverpool need to think about getting rid of Fabinho in the summer as a result of the poor season he is currently having.

The Brazilian has dropped off massively from the influential performances he was regularly putting in over the last few seasons as the midfielder proved to be one of Klopp’s best signings after arriving for £40m from Monaco in 2018.

The 29-year-old had a good game vs Wolves on Wednesday night but overall has been a shadow of himself, and speaking on talkSPORT after the match at Anfield, Jason Cundy believes Liverpool should consider getting rid of him in the summer.

“His form, over the last 12 months, has rapidly declined,” Cundy stated.

“I saw him tonight, and there’s a couple of challenges he’s putting in now (where) he’s getting caught. He’s starting to look like a massive problem in the middle of the park. Maybe not tonight but, overall, his drop-off.

“If you look at the midfield and you want to replace someone, I would consider shipping him out in the summer.”