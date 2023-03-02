Crystal Palace at head of the queue for Arsenal flop with midfielder considering his options

Though Arsenal aren’t yet running away with the Premier League title, its destination remains in their hands, and that’s largely down to Mikel Arteta’s trust in certain players.

Of course, one man’s gain is another’s pain and there were always going to be casualties as the Spaniard looked to arrive at his best XI.

Given how consistent the Gunners have been throughout the 2022/23 season, Arteta’s judgement – at this point – is beyond question.

One has to also tip one’s hat to the Arsenal board who remained steadfastly behind their manager when things didn’t look so rosy. For example when the North Londoners were propping up the English top flight in the not too distant past.

A player that flattered to deceive during his tenure at the Emirates Stadium, but who has appeared to flourish after a loan move to Crystal Palace, is Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Though Lokonga admitted in an interview with RTBF, cited by HITC that a move back to former club Anderlecht wasn’t out of the question at some point in his career, The Times (subscription required) have suggested that the player will be moved on this summer in order to free up some funds for their expected purchase of West Ham captain, Declan Rice.

If that situation comes to pass, then Palace are in the box seat for the player’s services, given how well he’s settled at Selhurst Park.