England star “highly likely” to make sensational switch to Liverpool this summer

Liverpool will almost certainly overhaul their midfield this season and are now reportedly confident of stealing Mason Mount away from Chelsea.

Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is out of contract at the end of next season, which means the West London club would ideally want to sell the England international this summer to get the best fee possible.

According to talkSPORT, Jurgen Klopp believes Mount would be the ideal addition and could form a sensational partnership with England colleague, Jude Bellingham, should the Borussia Dortmund star choose to move to Anfield.

The report states that sources close to the Chelsea star suggest that a switch to Anfield is highly likely, which would not go down well with Chelsea fans.

Mount is a Chelsea academy product and has a strong relationship with the Stamford Bridge faithful. The Blues will need to clear out their massive squad ahead of the new campaign but the English midfielder would be a bold choice.

The 24-year-old has not been guaranteed a starting spot this season but there is no doubting his quality which he has shown in previous seasons. On the other hand, a move to Anfield would get Liverpool fans very excited as the midfielder is exactly the profile they need.