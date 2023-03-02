Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old England international has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent months. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on securing his services.

While Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential suitor, the Blues are not pushing to sign the England international just yet. It seems that the London club is currently busy sorting out their own problems regarding the players and the manager

It has been a disappointing season for the Blues so far as they find themselves tenth in the league table A club of their stature should be challenging for major trophies. Instead, they are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification next season.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get their business in order before the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano claims that the transfer market will open in June and Chelsea have a lot of time to pursue Bellingham. It remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to challenge their Premier League rivals for the 19-year-old’s services.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his exclusive Substack column with CaughtOffside: “Chelsea are busy with problems with current players and coach, so at the moment I’m told Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City are leading the race for Bellingham. Let’s see what Chelsea will do in the next months, it’s still March and the market starts in June so still long way to go. The situation now is Liverpool, Real and City pushing more than others.”

It is no secret that Chelsea will have to bring in a top-class central midfielder and Bellingham would be a sensational acquisition for them. The England international would be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.