Exclusive: Arsenal to continue monitoring winger target despite signing new contract

Arsenal are expected to keep on monitoring Orlando City winger Facundo Torres despite him just signing a new contract with the MLS club.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of ‘the Daily Briefing’, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that, so far, the Gunners never made any concrete approach for Torres.

However, the Uruguayan wide-man looks a top talent, and Romano expects that Arsenal and other clubs will keep an eye on his progress, which perhaps suggests a transfer in the future can’t be ruled out.

“Arsenal have never spoken to Orlando about Facundo Torres, never made any contact or bid,” Romano said. “They just followed the player as they do with many players around the world.

“But it was never a concrete negotiation in January or before, and now he’s signed a new contract with the MLS side. I’m sure many clubs will keep an eye on his development including Arsenal, as he’s a great talent.”

See the tweet below as Romano reported on Torres agreeing a new deal with his current club, which includes a fairly low release clause…

EXCL: Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres will extend the contract with MLS side Orlando City, agreement in place until 2027 — here Torres with agents Egardo Lasalvia & Gustavo Santorini ???? #transfers #MLS ? Understand there will be release clause worth $30m into new contract. pic.twitter.com/eOT3lTd4Rj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2023

It could be worth Arsenal looking again at Torres soon, as they might benefit from bringing in more attacking players so they’re not too reliant on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to play every game over a long and gruelling season.