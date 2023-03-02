Jack Wilshere could convince West Ham star to join Arsenal this summer

There is sure to be a scramble for one West Ham star’s signature this summer, despite the fact it’s likely he will cost a new British transfer record fee.

England international, Declan Rice, appears to be coveted by all of the top teams in the Premier League, though it’s believed that if David Moyes does eventually accede to allowing his captain to leave the London Stadium, he will only do so if clubs are prepared to stump up more than Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez.

Given his relative value to whichever team he ends up playing for next season, even a fee north of £100m might be said to be something of a bargain for a player of Rice’s evident qualities, and so to that end, a sale ‘to the highest bidder’ might not be out of the question.

However, London rivals, Arsenal, may have the upper hand in any potential negotiations.

Their former player, Jack Wilshere, now the coach of the club’s U18 side remains good friends with his former team-mate.

Indeed, at the time the two played together, Rice was interviewed by the official West Ham website and admitted that “Me and Jack has been a surprise friendship. We get on so well, we’re like best friends really.”

More Stories / Latest News Highly-rated Championship star sought as Leeds United look to add to squad depth Liverpool journalist credits return of star with making big difference for the Reds Boost for Liverpool as transfer target’s €45m asking price has been cut significantly

Now it appears that Wilshere could be instrumental in seeing his old buddy moving from east to north London, with the Daily Mail noting Wilshere’s presence could be an influential factor.

There aren’t too many players that could lay claim to be able to walk straight into Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Gunners outfit and improve it, but Declan Rice is certainly one that could.