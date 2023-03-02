French midfielder Houssem Aouar has been linked with a move away from Lyon at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of the season.

Journalist Patrick Berger from Sport1 has now revealed that the Frenchman has decided to turn down proposals from clubs like Manchester United and he is set to sign for the German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. Negotiations are in advanced stages with the Bundesliga club and the player will receive a signing-on fee of around €5 million and he will earn €3m per season.

#SGE – Houssem Aouar is close to join Eintracht Frankfurt as free agent. The 24yo midfielder turned down proposals from other clubs in summer, like ManUnited. Nothing signed yet but negotiations in advanced stages. Signing fee: €5m, salary around €3m. ??? @SPORT1 @CMoffiziell — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 1, 2023

Manchester United could have used a creative midfielder in the middle of the park and Aouar would have been a quality acquisition.

The Frenchman was expected to develop into a world-class player a few seasons ago but he has not progressed as much as he would have expected. Regardless, Aouar remains a talented player who could have flourished under a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag.

Signing him on a free transfer could have been a bargain move for the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old can adapt to German football quickly and make an immediate impact at Eintracht Frankfurt next season.

Aouar is still only 24 and he has plenty of time to improve as a player and fulfil his massive potential.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to bring in central midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they have been linked with a number of players in recent months.