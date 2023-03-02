Chelsea and Man City target could land huge new contract in bid to block transfer

As has been seen already over the past few months, money is no object when it comes to Chelsea entering the transfer market.

New owner, Todd Boehly, has ridden roughshod over the status quo and hoovered up any elite talent that’s been available, including paying an incredible British transfer record for Argentinian World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez.

What makes the outlay all the more remarkable is that the Blues are still languishing in mid-table, despite a stunning roll call of players to call upon.

Whether that makes Graham Potter’s tenure all the more precarious is a moot point at this stage, and in any event, it appears that the spending hasn’t stopped in West London just now.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are preparing to double the salary of their technically excellent player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

His agent, Christian Emileto, has suggested Kvaratskhelia could be worth as much as €86m to interested parties, per Evening Standard, who also link the Blues and Liverpool to a potential signing.

The exciting 22-year-old, who has been likened to Diego Maradona by Napoli fans per Evening Standard, is also a target for Manchester City according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

Though one of Europe’s greatest strikers at present, Victor Osimhen, has Premier League suitors hot under the collar, it’s his colleague that could be a surprising departure if Boehly starts throwing the cash around again.

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, will understand the speed at which he and his colleagues on the Serie A side’s board will have to work if they want to convince Kvaratskhelia that his immediate future remains in Naples.

The Georgian’s contract doesn’t run out until 2027, but with a basic salary of just €1.2m a year, De Laurentiis needs to get creative.