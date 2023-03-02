Pundit Darren Ambrose says Salah was not at his best against Wolves last night despite scoring his side’s second goal of the match.

The Sky pundit was not fully convinced with Salah’s performance yesterday evening even though the Egyptian bagged his 20th goal in all competitions, saying he looked poor in possession.

“This is an ugly win and an ugly goal from Salah, who has been sloppy, he’s not kept possession at all but he’s got his goal and will probably now fancy another one!”

Ambrose hasn’t been the only one critical of the winger’s performances this season, with Gary Neville saying last month that the winger was not what he once was.

“Salah’s not what he was in previous seasons, Mane’s gone and the others are a little rugged and raw around the edges.

“He’ll be back to his best soon enough, but it’s all just a bit of a struggle for Liverpool right now.”