Sky pundit left unimpressed by ‘sloppy’ £34m Liverpool star despite big moment in Wolves win

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Pundit Darren Ambrose says Salah was not at his best against Wolves last night despite scoring his side’s second goal of the match.

The Sky pundit was not fully convinced with Salah’s performance yesterday evening even though the Egyptian bagged his 20th goal in all competitions, saying he looked poor in possession.

This is an ugly win and an ugly goal from Salah, who has been sloppy, he’s not kept possession at all but he’s got his goal and will probably now fancy another one!”

Salah puts his goal past Jose Sa under pressure from the Wolves defence

Ambrose hasn’t been the only one critical of the winger’s performances this season, with Gary Neville saying last month that the winger was not what he once was.

Salah’s not what he was in previous seasons, Mane’s gone and the others are a little rugged and raw around the edges.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Same with Barcelona’ – Xherdan Shaqiri urges Jurgen Klopp to make one big Liverpool change
Newcastle agree terms to sign Manchester City scout
West Ham United now open to selling summer signing for £50million

He’ll be back to his best soon enough, but it’s all just a bit of a struggle for Liverpool right now.”

More Stories Darren Ambrose Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.