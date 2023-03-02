Lying 17th in the Premier League table and just a point off of the relegation places, it’s clear that Leeds United have a battle on their hands to retain their top flight status.

That hasn’t, apparently, deterred Michael Beale from scouting some of the English Championship’s top talent in the hope that they can add to a threadbare squad for a mid-table assault as a minimum next season.

According to The Scottish Sun, Newcastle United reject, Freddie Woodman, is being lined up by Rangers in a £3.5m swoop, but the Yorkshire-based outfit hope to secure his services in order to provide some serious goalkeeping competition to Illan Meslier.

Indeed, with 39 goals conceded, the Lilywhites have the fourth worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Of course, not all of those are down to their custodians, but with Meslier being incredibly comfortable as No.1 at Elland Road, it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to occasionally take his eye of the ball, theoretically speaking.

Landing Woodman from Preston North End will depend on what happens over the course of the business end of the season because if Leeds are relegated, there will undoubtedly be a reassessment of their priorities.

If not, the Championship side are likely to find it very difficult indeed to turn down an offer for a player who remains one of their highest earners.