Jurgen Klopp has hailed the performance of winger Diogo Jota after the Reds beat Wolves in the Premier League this evening.

Jota played 76 minutes against his former side this evening and assisted Virgil van Dijk for his side’s opening goal, his first goal involvement since October 9th when he picked up an assist in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

The Portuguese is gradually working his way back to full fitness following a calf injury that kept him out from the middle of October until the start of February and Klopp said he was proud of the winger’s performance in an interview with BBC Sport (via RousingtheKop) after this evening’s game.

“In general we did defensively well tonight, Diogo in the 10 was really important, the midfield was together, defensively we had a high line and won decisive challenges.”

There was still some instances tonight where you could tell Jota was not fully back to his best yet, but his assist and the praise he received from his manager post-match will go a long way to restoring the confidence that we know he has when he is fully firing.