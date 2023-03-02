Exclusive: Liverpool to monitor centre-backs but have another transfer priority

Liverpool could monitor transfer targets at centre-back this summer, but midfield will be their priority, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Reds surely need to make big changes to their squad after this difficult season, which could yet see them finish outside of the top four for the first time in seven years.

It makes sense that Liverpool will probably focus on rebuilding in midfield, with upgrades surely needed on ageing and under-performing stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

Still, there have also been some signs of Virgil van Dijk being past his best, so LFC fans will have been intrigued by links with Wolves centre-back Max Kilman in Ben Jacobs’ exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week.

Romano has not commented on the apparent interest in Kilman specifically, but he admits Liverpool are looking at defenders, with midfielders still more of a top target.

“Max Kilman has been linked with Liverpool but my understanding remains that a midfielder is their priority. They will also follow a number of centre-backs, but nothing has been decided yet,” Romano said.

Kilman has impressed at Wolves and looks like he could do well to make the step up to a bigger club like Liverpool in the near future.