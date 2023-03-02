Liverpool eyeing up a summer move for versatile defender who will cost €45m

Liverpool are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and they have identified the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio as a potential target as per Fichajes.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Portuguese football and he has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP.

The Reds have been quite vulnerable at the back this season and they will have to sort out their defensive problems in order to challenge for the major trophies once again.

Joe Gomez has not been at his best this season and the 25-year-old has cost his side with error-prone performances. Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in an upgrade on the former Charlton defender and Inacio could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

The 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent and he is expected to develop into a top-class player with coaching and experience. A world-class coach like Klopp could help him improve further and it remains to be seen whether the Reds are prepared to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the player in the coming months.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the young defender and he’s likely to be tempted if Liverpool comes forward with an official proposal.

Furthermore, Inacio can operate as a right-sided centre-back as well as a left-sided centre-back. He can also slot in as the left back and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Reds.

According to transfermarkt, the player has a €45 million release clause in his contract and the Reds certainly have the financial muscle to afford that. The defender could prove to be a bargain in the long run if he manages to adapt to English football and fulfil his potential.