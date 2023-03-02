Liverpool journalist credits return of star with making big difference for the Reds

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool were 2-0 winners over Wolves on Wednesday night and there were signs of the old Reds returning, and Liverpool journalist James Pearce has credited one star for making a difference at Anfield. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side opened the scoring late in the match after Diogo Jota put a loose ball onto the head of Virgil van Dijk and that was not the only impact the former had on the match.

The Portugal international’s off-the-ball play was noticeable, bringing energy and enthusiasm to Liverpool’s press.

Jota’s return to fitness has given the Merseyside club a massive boost and James Pearce believes the forward has made a difference for the Reds and will continue doing so as he builds up a rhythm.

Jota has returned for Liverpool

Writing in his piece for The Athletic, Pearce said about Jota’s impact: “His return to fitness in recent weeks has provided a welcome boost. Having missed so much football, he’s understandably needed time to build some rhythm, but Wednesday’s win over his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers represented a significant step forward for him.

“Jota’s last contribution of the night was a decisive one. Reacting smartly after Jose Sa had produced a sprawling save to deny Virgil van Dijk, he turned the ball back across goal for the Dutch defender to power home a header and open the scoring.

“When Jota was replaced by Cody Gakpo soon after, there was a bear hug from his manager as the jubilant Kop showed their appreciation for the tireless 76-minute shift he had put in.”

More Stories / Latest News
Boost for Liverpool as transfer target’s €45m asking price has been cut significantly
Brentford’s Ivan Toney takes to social media to demand action over FA leak
Brilliant video shows you should NEVER mess with Mohamed Salah!

The next thing on Jota’s do-to-list is to score a goal, which would be his first in nearly 11 months.

Liverpool are now just six points off the top four with a game in hand and if the Portugal international can start finding the net again, they may have a chance after being written off by many.

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.