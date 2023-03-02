Liverpool fans will LOVE this classy gesture from Klopp & Trent towards young Reds fan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to point Trent Alexander-Arnold in the direction of a young Reds supporter last night.
After Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield, it seems Alexander-Arnold made this kid’s night by giving him his shirt!
Klopp and Trent ?? pic.twitter.com/2CIiZ2aoCt
— The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 2, 2023
Liverpool have not had the best season on the pitch, but this was a classy moment that shows much the manager and players care about their fans, who always manage to bring a great atmosphere to Anfield.