Liverpool fans will LOVE this classy gesture from Klopp & Trent towards young Reds fan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to point Trent Alexander-Arnold in the direction of a young Reds supporter last night.

After Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield, it seems Alexander-Arnold made this kid’s night by giving him his shirt!

Klopp and Trent ?? pic.twitter.com/2CIiZ2aoCt — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 2, 2023

Liverpool have not had the best season on the pitch, but this was a classy moment that shows much the manager and players care about their fans, who always manage to bring a great atmosphere to Anfield.