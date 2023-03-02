Louis Saha has said that he believes Illan Meslier could be Manchester United’s future first-choice goalkeeper in a few years’ time.

Saha, who played in the Premier League himself for United, spoke to Betfred on all things United recently and said that Meslier could well replace David De Gea once the Spaniard leaves his position at the club.

“He could replace him, for sure. He’s a good goalkeeper, with a lot of talent and his profile reminds me of Thibaut Courtois. He’s a tall lad and even though he may need to improve his passing range, he’s decent with the ball and he’s good on his line.”

Saha also spoke about the pressure that comes with holding down the No.1 spot at United, saying the young Frenchman will need the perfect mentality if he is to take the position at Old Trafford.

“The number one spot at Manchester United comes with a lot more pressure than it does at Leeds United or Lorient, so it all depends on whether he has the right mentality to take on that spot in Manchester United’s team. He’s a big talent but there’s a long way to go for him.”

At just 22, Meslier still has a lot to learn as a goalkeeper but if he can continue performing as well as he does for Leeds, the sky is the limit.