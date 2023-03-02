Man City could be set to gazump Arsenal for major summer transfer target

As we hurtle towards the end of the Premier League season, it appears that Man City are already looking ahead to their 2023/24 campaign with a willingness to trump Arsenal to a major summer target.

The Gunners are continuing their good run of form as we approach the business end, with the destination of the title still in their own hands.

If Mikel Arteta’s young side can withstand the pressure that evidently comes in the final few weeks of the season, there won’t be too many that will bet against them pipping Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers to silverware.

The cachet of being Premier League winners is obvious, and theoretically that should make it easier to procure new signings.

It’s believed that the Gunners have long coveted West Ham’s Declan Rice, though it’s entirely possible the Hammers could end up ‘selling to the highest bidder’ if recent news is proved to be accurate.

According to TeamTalk, Man City are preparing for a midfield clear out which would free up space for the England international’s arrival, even if that were to cost the North West outfit a British record fee.

From Rice’s point of view, he has remained loyal to West Ham to this point. After not having kicked on since their Europa League exploits of last season, it’s understandable why the player would want to move on.

A slight improvement in their league form has hauled David Moyes’ side out of the bottom three, and the Scot will want that to continue given that Rice’s value would surely dip if West Ham find themselves relegated into the Championship at season’s end.