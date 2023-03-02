Man City now ready to sell key star for €80m in the summer

Manchester City are now believed to be willing to let key star Bernardo Silva leave in the summer if a bid of €80M comes in for the Portugal international.

The midfielder has been one of City’s best players since joining the Premier League club back in 2017 but according to the Daily Mail, the Portugal international admitted his desire to potentially start a new project away from City recently.

The Telegraph are now reporting that the Manchester club may grant Silva his wish this summer and would be willing to let the 28-year-old leave in the summer if a bid of €80m arrives for the star.

Silva was subject to interest from Barcelona last summer but a move never materialised. However, the Catalan club ruled themselves out of signing the Manchester City star in January because they refuse to splash out on his €80m price tag and that is likely to be the same in the summer given their financial issues.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Spanish outlet Cadena Ser via the Daily Mail: ‘Bernardo Silva for €80million (£70.8million) will surely not come… because we will not pay them.’

Another potential destination would be PSG as Kylian Mbappe is believed to want Silva at the Paris-based club after the two shared the pitch together for Monaco between 2015-2017, states the Daily Mail.

Whoever gets Silva will be getting a tremendous player and where he will end up will become clearer as the summer window gets closer.