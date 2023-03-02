Pep Guardiola has never been a coach to rest on his laurels, so it’s little surprise that the Man City chief is already looking ahead to the 23/24 season.

Despite incredible success throughout his managerial tenures at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, the Catalan demands more from his staff.

From the outside looking in it appears that he’s never satisfied, but that can surely only be a good thing.

True winners remain hungry and it’s perhaps with that in mind that City’s midfield could be looking a little different at the beginning of next season.

Catalan daily, Sport, note that Bernardo Silva’s priority is to move to Barcelona, albeit any transfer fee could well prove prohibitive given the club’s current financial predicament.

The Telegraph also suggest that the Spanish giants are looking at Silva’s team-mate Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract finishes at the end of this season.

With Mateo Kovacic being eyed by Guardiola, according to the Telegraph, that would suggest there is some truth in the rumours of the former pair being moved on.

Not to mention the pursuit of Jude Bellingham who Telegraph note is City’s top midfield target.

Were any of the above transfers come to pass, it would clearly set off a transfer merry-go-round that could have far-reaching consequences.

Moreover, should Arsenal take this season’s title, there’ll be no more incentive needed for Guardiola than to topple the Gunners in 2023/24.