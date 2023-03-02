Man United fans should get excited as Erik ten Hag makes Barcelona star one of his top summer targets

Man United boss Erik ten Hag will look to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford again this summer and the Red Devils are in a much stronger position than 12 months ago.

The former Ajax coach wanted to bring the Barcelona star to the Premier League last summer and they even agreed an €85m fee with the Catalan giants for the Dutch midfielder.

However, De Jong was not keen on the move to United as he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has achieved his goal and is now a big part of Xavi’s team and although Man United are in a much stronger place, it will still be very hard to convince the Holland international to make the switch as Barcelona are also a team on the rise.

According to talkSPORT, Ten Hag wants his former player and has made him one of Man United’s top summer targets.

Ten Hag hopes sampling the Old Trafford feel-good factor as United beat Barcelona in the Europa League play-off last week will help persuade De Jong to make the switch.

The prospect of partnering Casemiro in the Manchester club’s midfield is also said to be an attractive proposition for the 25-year-old, but the Red Devils’ hierarchy will need to bring their A-game if they are to pull this deal off.