Under the auspices of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United really seem to be going places once again.

The Dutchman has got the Premier League side playing at their maximum, with a late, late FA Cup win over West Ham United the latest in a string of well-earned victories.

Beating Barcelona in the Europa League will surely have also give ten Hag’s charges the self-belief they need to push on and end the season in the best possible manner.

With most of the squad hitting form at just the right time, it’s difficult to pinpoint where improvements can be made, but that’s when elite managers come into their own.

It appears that, perhaps, ten Hag still feels there’s something missing in United’s attack, despite Marcus Rashford being on fire in front of goal since the World Cup.

The Daily Express cited journalist Florian Plettenberg noting the Premier League giants were still interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Eric Choupo-Moting as recently as January, and there’s nothing to suggest that they still wouldn’t have been interested come the summer.

However, they’ll be forced to look elsewhere now as Sky Germany report that the player has reached an agreement with the Bundesliga champions to extend his contract.

Given the current state of play, that’s unlikely to deter the powers that be at Old Trafford, who can see the impact that ten Hag has made.

He has ensured, in a relatively short space of time, that United are, once again, one of the teams that players want to play for.