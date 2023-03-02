Offer prepared: Man United to move for transfer of 22-year-old this summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a transfer move for Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The in-form 22-year-old is having a great season at Ajax, and it could be that Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is set to raid his old club again ahead of next season after the success of the signings of Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

According to Todo Fichajes, United are preparing to move for Kudus, and his value is likely to have risen this season after some eye-catching performances.

The Red Devils would do well to bring in this exciting young talent to continue Ten Hag’s impressive rebuilding job, with the Ghana international looking like he could add some spark to the side.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the months ahead, as one imagines other top clubs might also start to pay attention to Kudus in the near future.

Still, Ten Hag’s Ajax connections could surely prove useful after he lured both Antony and Martinez away last summer.