Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been highly impressive for the Championship outfit this season and he has been likened to players like David Beckham and Jack Grealish because of his playing style. He has a goal and five assists to his name this season.

Scott impressed against Manchester City in the FA Cup and the likes of West Ham United have joined the race for his signature. A report from Daily Mail claims that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the player as well.

Apparently, Bristol City value Scott at £25 million and all three Premier League clubs should be able to afford that.

The highly rated midfielder can operate in the central midfield as well as the number ten. His versatility will be an added bonus.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. The likes of Newcastle and Tottenham could certainly use someone like him in the final third.

While Newcastle have struggled to create ample goalscoring opportunities this season, Tottenham need to bring in someone who can help create more opportunities for players like Harry Kane. Both clubs would represent an exciting move for the teenager and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club would be an exciting proposition for the young midfielder. Furthermore, Newcastle and Tottenham are currently fighting out for a place in the Champions League next season and joining them would be a major step up in the youngster’s career.

On the other hand, West Ham are fighting to preserve their status as a Premier League club. The Hammers will have to win the relegation battle if they want to sign a talented young player like Scott, especially with clubs like Newcastle and Spurs also in the race.