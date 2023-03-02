Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Santos forward Angelo Gabriel.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Magpies are willing to put an offer of around €35 million on the table for the 18-year-old attacker.

Gabriel is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. Newcastle United could certainly use a quality attacker and the talented youngster could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition. Gabriel can operate on either flank and his versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle if they managed to sign him.

The talented youngster will add pace and flair in the wide areas and Newcastle could certainly use his unpredictability.

The 18-year-old is naturally a right-sided winger and Eddie Howe has been using Miguel Almiron in that position this season. The Paraguayan is more suited to a central attacking midfield role and the arrival of Gabriel could allow the 29-year-old to play in his comfort zone.

The player is reportedly on the radar of Nottingham Forest as well but Newcastle certainly have the resources to fend off the competition and secure his services.

Furthermore, Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they will be an attractive option for most players at the end of the season.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in Gabriel’s career and playing against the best defenders in England will only help accelerate his development.