Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea duo of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer.

This is according to Dean Jones, who says the Magpies remain keen on the pair as they struggle for gametime at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek have made a combined 44 appearances in all competitions this season and are on £150,000 and £120,000-a-week respectively, so a sale of the duo will relieve a lot of pressure off the Chelsea wage bill in the next transfer window.

Jones says Pulisic is an ‘intriguing’ player for Newcastle, who don’t seem to be too put off by his nasty injury record, while the club have been long-term admirers of Loftus-Cheek.

Despite Newcastle’s new owners injecting plenty of funds into the club since arriving, the wages of the Chelsea players could prove to be a stumbling block, with four players already on £100,000+ per week at the club (per Capology), so they may be put off by a further hefty increase on their wage bill.

If Newcastle qualify for European football and sign Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek, the pair will bring plenty of experience in that regard, and at just 24 and 27 years of age respectively, they still have a lot left in the tank to take the Magpies to the next level.