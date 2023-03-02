Newcastle United are set to bring a Manchester City scout to St. James Park and he will begin his role at the start of next season.

Paul McLaren has agreed a move to Tyneside ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after spending the last five and a half years as City’s head regional scout. McLaren is a former player and has previously worked as Northern head scout at Arsenal.

This news comes from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that McLaren will become head scout at Newcastle which is a new role for the club, created in part by sporting director Dan Ashworth who is looking to overhaul the club’s academy system, so this is the first major step taken by the club in its reform process.

Understand Newcastle United are set to appoint Paul Mclaren as new Head of Scouting — he’s gonna leave Manchester City where he’s young scout ????? #NUFC Mclaren is likely to start his new job at Newcastle in July. pic.twitter.com/psZYto52Mp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2023

Newcastle have already made one move within the academy, as they recently brought in ex-Manchester City and Leeds United scout Paul Midgley as head of their youth recruitment.