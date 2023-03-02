Newcastle agree terms to sign Manchester City scout

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are set to bring a Manchester City scout to St. James Park and he will begin his role at the start of next season.

Paul McLaren has agreed a move to Tyneside ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after spending the last five and a half years as City’s head regional scout. McLaren is a former player and has previously worked as Northern head scout at Arsenal.

This news comes from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that McLaren will become head scout at Newcastle which is a new role for the club, created in part by sporting director Dan Ashworth who is looking to overhaul the club’s academy system, so this is the first major step taken by the club in its reform process.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Same with Barcelona’ – Xherdan Shaqiri urges Jurgen Klopp to make one big Liverpool change
West Ham United now open to selling summer signing for £50million
Man City now ready to sell key star for €80m in the summer

Newcastle have already made one move within the academy, as they recently brought in ex-Manchester City and Leeds United scout Paul Midgley as head of their youth recruitment.

More Stories Scouting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.