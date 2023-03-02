It really wasn’t that long ago that most people were lauding Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

The Reds marauded through matches with that air of supreme confidence that only comes with a genuine belief that you’re the best around.

Chests puffed out, socks rolled down, this was a team that could not only win via skill and daring, but they could mix it when they needed to.

A longed-for Premier League title and another Champions League crown after a magnificent semi-final comeback against Barcelona really put Liverpool back amongst the best… but how the mighty have fallen.

In the space of a couple of seasons, Klopp’s boys have become one of the English top flight’s also-rans.

With 39 points at present, there’s an outside chance of elite-level European football again next season, but if truth be told, the Reds are way behind the top three in a number of ways now.

Indeed, defensively, Liverpool have looked all over the place of late, as a 5-2 defeat from 2-0 up against Real Madrid would attest.

That’s due in no small part to the insouciance of players like Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pair have often appeared to coast through games, and a lack of suitable back up options has meant that Jurgen Klopp has had little choice but to play the pair as starters each week.

There was a time when no striker got past the big Dutchman in a one-on-one, but now many slip by with ease.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool register interest in 24-year-old World Cup star who will cost £70m Manchester United and Chelsea join the race to sign 25-year-old Bundesliga star Arsenal want to sell highly-rated 22-year-old in the summer

The England right-back can certainly still ping in a wicked cross, but he’s been found wanting in the area of the game for which he is handsomely remunerated.

If Liverpool truly do want to claw themselves back up to the top table, then some big decisions need to be made.

Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are far too comfortable at present and that does no one any favours whatsoever.

Time to cash in…