When Man United are on song at Old Trafford, it can be a very unforgiving place for visiting sides, particularly those that don’t have the best of records at the Theatre of Dreams.

Though they’ve had the odd decent result in the north west, when West Ham United travel back to east London, it’s normally after a defeat.

Indeed, with David Moyes as their manager, a former Red Devils chief himself after taking the ill-fated position directly after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the Hammers have struggled to imposed themselves on the hallowed turf.

On Wednesday night, however, they did take the lead thanks to a controversial Said Benrahma blockbuster, but then a couple of moments of madness ensured that it would be the hosts who would see their names drawn out of the hat for the FA Cup quarter finals.

Since signing for West Ham, Nayef Aguerd has been rock solid for the most part in the Hammers back line.

With Alphonse Areola flapping at a corner kick and less than a quarter hour to play, Aguerd rose up high only to divert the ball into the net.

If that wasn’t enough, after Alejandro Garnacho gave the hosts a 90th-minute lead, Aguerd then made the softest of mistakes by gifting the ball to Fred who drilled home an injury time third to kill the game off.

It prompted BBC pundit, Pat Nevin, to exclaim that the player had had ‘an absolute mare’ in his BBC Five Live commentary.