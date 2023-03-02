‘Same with Barcelona’ – Xherdan Shaqiri urges Jurgen Klopp to make one big Liverpool change

Xherdan Shaqiri has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a change to his Liverpool squad amid fears their style has become slightly stale.

Liverpool have struggled at times this season with injuries and match performances, with Klopp staying true to his trusty 4-3-3 formation and Shaqiri, who made 63 appearances for Klopp at Liverpool between 2018 and 2021, says that something needs to change if they are to get themselves back on form.

“This is a normal process in football that can happen,” he told reporters in the USA.

“Especially this season, you can see that Liverpool is maybe not in their best form. They are struggling a bit.

“I see just maybe they are playing the same football for many years, and the other teams are getting better too, so they analyse the team and probably they need to change their formation sometimes.

Shaqiri compared Liverpool’s situation to that of Barcelona’s, whose passing style of play was slowly moved away from as the team changed over the years.

“This was the same with Barcelona with the tiki-taka. Every football at one time, you know, they (learned) how to play against it.”

Liverpool will look to build on their impressive 2-0 win over Wolves yesterday when they face inform Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.