This summer’s transfer window is a big one for Liverpool and with midfield additions being their primary targets, Jurgen Klopp will also look to tighten up his defence.

According to Goal’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, Liverpool have compiled a seven-man centre-back shortlist ahead of the summer window.

The Merseyside club are allegedly targeting Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, Brighton’s Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill, Everton’s 20-year-old star Jarrad Branthwaite, Torino’s Perr Schuurs, West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

The biggest name on that list is Gvardiol who is valued at around £66m and has admitted in the past that he is a Liverpool fan. The Croatia international is wanted by many clubs and will certainly be the hardest of the seven to land.

Van Dijk and Konate are likely to be Liverpool’s starting pair next season, therefore, one of the younger stars could be a better option as they can develop over time with an eye on replacing Van Dijk in a few years time.