Tottenham are said to be interested in Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse but will have to fight their rivals for his signature.

In a Talksport report by the station’s transfer guru Alex Crook, the Saints are unlikely to stand in his way if he asks to leave despite the player having no release clause in his contract, with West Ham and Tottenham both well-known admirers of the player, whose contract on the south coast expires in 2026.

A Ward-Prowse exit from St Mary’s will be a tough one to take for the club’s fans, who have seen JWP come up through the club’s academy and go on to play 395 times for the club since his debut in 2011.

Ward-Prowse is also one game off becoming Southampton’s all-time record appearance maker, the 28-year old ready to eclipse Jason Dodd’s Saints Premier League appearance record this weekend.

We can’t ignore the elephant in the room, though. Ward-Prowse’s set piece ability. Whoever gets their hands on the midfielder will be getting one of the best freekick and corner takers the Premier League has ever seen, with JWP six freekicks off David Beckham’s league record of 18. If a team concedes a freekick anywhere outside the penalty area against the Saints, it usually results in a goal.

Whether or not Southampton retain their Premier Lague status this season is another huge factor in Ward-Prowse’s future at the club, because there is absolutely no doubt that he belongs in England’s top division over the Championship.