Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes transfer prediction about struggling Tottenham star

Fabrizio Romano has provided his exclusive insight on Richarlison’s future at Tottenham after a difficult spell in north London following his summer transfer from Everton.

The Brazil international previously looked a fine talent in his time at Everton, while he also had an impressive showing at the 2022 World Cup with his country.

Richarlison ended up moving to Tottenham for £60million, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to that big transfer fee so far.

Remarkably, the 25-year-old still hasn’t scored a single goal in 16 Premier League appearances for Spurs, though Romano believes it’s not always easy for even the best players to adjust to Antonio Conte’s style of football.

For the time being, it seems Romano expects Tottenham will show patience with Richarlison and stick with him this summer instead of quickly looking to offload him.

Romano said: “Richarlison has endured a difficult start at Tottenham, so what next for the Brazilian? To be fair on him, it’s not easy to join Tottenham and Conte and have an impact immediately, sometimes in football you need time to adapt to new system, new coach, new club.

“I’m sure they will try to protect Richarlison this summer and the investment they did to sign him.”

Tottenham fans will hope this proves to be the right call and that Richarlison can improve in the near future, but for now it could also be wise to look for further signings to come in up front.