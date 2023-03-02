Exclusive: Chelsea target wants move ASAP, Arsenal to monitor winger – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Good morning everyone, welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! Click here to subscribe to get this post ad-free and straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has 10 goals and 9 assists this season

Gabriel Martinelli has 11 goals and 3 assists too

Both 21 years old, both big parts of Arsenal’s future as Gabriel has already signed a new long term deal… and Saka will do the same very soon.

Arsenal have never spoken to Orlando about Facundo Torres, never made any contact or bid. They just followed the player as they do with many players around the world, but it was never a concrete negotiation in January or before, and now he’s signed a new contract with the MLS side. I’m sure many clubs will keep an eye on his development including Arsenal, as he’s a great talent.

Bayern Munich

Bayern have reached full agreement with Eric Choupo-Moting to extend the contract for one more season. It was a top priority for the club since November and it’s now done, confirmed. The new deal is valid until 2024, with a pay rise guaranteed for the striker.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund feel the verbal agreement to sign Daichi Kamada on a free transfer is almost ready, just waiting to get it sealed as crucial step. A five year contract has already been discussed as Kamada wants the move.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are still frontrunners in the race for Jude Bellingham. No decision made on player side yet, his father Mark takes care of the negotiations.

Manchester United appreciate Jude but their summer budget is still not clear due to club’s sale situation.

I’m aware Chelsea have also been linked with Bellingham in the past, but at the moment they are busy with problems with current players and coach, so at the moment I’m told Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City are leading the race for Bellingham. Still, let’s see what Chelsea will do in the next months, it’s still March and the market starts in June so still long way to go. The situation now is Liverpool, Real and City pushing more than other clubs.

Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister: “At the moment I’m enjoying of my present at Brighton and I’m not thinking about the future. I would like my next team to be in the Premier League.”

Bristol City

Bristol City’s English talented midfielder Alex Scott (2003), one to watch as Pep Guardiola called him “an unbelievable player” after FA Cup game. There’s big interest from Premier League and Bristol would ask at least £20-25m for Scott. One to follow in the summer.

Chelsea

Luis Enrique is a top coach and it’s normal to see his name around for many jobs, such as Chelsea. At the moment, he’s not in conversation with any club yet. What I can say for sure is that Luis Enrique wants to return as soon as possible after the World Cup and he’d love to be back at work in the next months, he doesn’t want to stop.

Raheem Sterling’s rep Kelly Hogarth on his future: “Sterling has expressed no discontent with Chelsea, committed his long-term future to the new ownership this summer — there is to be no review of his position in the upcoming transfer window”.

Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea. As I said yesterday, no confirmation of interest from Arsenal, who already have recent signing Leandro Trossard and soon a new contract for Bukayo Saka.

Fluminense

Here’s Real Madrid most decorated player’s ever Marcelo, set for his new chapter as Fluminense player. Marcelo joined the Brazilian side on free transfer after his contract with Olympiacos was terminated.

Hull City

More on Xavier Simons deal. Chelsea are set to accept Hull City bid on permanent transfer — understand Chelsea will have sell on clause included in the agreement. Personal terms are also agreed between Simons and Hull City.

Leeds United

Leeds president Andrea Radrizzani: “We were so close to sign Cody Gakpo. It was done on August Deadline Day, done with PSV too. Then it collapsed because of Van Gaal. Van Gaal called Gakpo and told him to wait for because of the World Cup… then he joined Liverpool.”

Radrizzani: “We explored a potential swap deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo in January — but it was not possible to proceed, AS Roma had no space available for extra-UE players. We wanted De Ketelaere — then we almost signed Bamba on Deadline Day, it was crazy…It collapsed and we anticipated Gnonto deal that was already in place for 2023. I’m proud of Willy, top talent but also an excellent guy.”

Liverpool

Max Kilman has been linked with Liverpool but my understanding remains that a midfielder is their priority. They will also follow a number of centre-backs, but nothing has been decided yet.

Lyon

Houssem Aouar jokes after hearing Eintracht Frankfurt links: “Some people therefore know before me where I’m going to play next season…it’s great!”

Manchester United

Fair to remember Alejandro Garnacho was born July 1, 2004. What a season he’s having, what a goal he scored in the win over West Ham last night. Huge talent… and new deal with Man Utd in progress.

Erik ten Hag: “I would like to pay tribute to the achievement of David De Gea in securing 181st clean sheet on Sunday, setting a new club record, ahead of Peter Schmeichel. It’s truly outstanding accomplishment made all the more special by happening in a final.”

Tottenham

Richarlison has endured a difficult start at Tottenham, so what next for the Brazilian? To be fair on him, it’s not easy to join Tottenham and Conte and have an impact immediately, sometimes in football you need time to adapt to new system, new coach, new club… I’m sure they will try to protect Richarlison this summer and the investment they did to sign him.

Udinese

Udinese are working on a deal to sign Dutch defender Marvin Zeegelaar as a free agent to replace the injured Enzo Ebosse. He’s training with the squad and had medical tests, waiting on club’s final decision. The former Watford left-back would be happy to return to Udinese.

West Ham

I’m told Declan Rice has very, very good chances to leave in the summer. The project at his next club is absolutely crucial for Rice, he wants to win titles and to feel an important player, he doesn’t want a big club and then only sit on the bench… he wants to be an important player. I love Rice. In my opinion, he’s a top top player. I’m sure he will be a regular starter wherever he decides to go.