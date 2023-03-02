Video: Broadcaster enraged by Roy Keane’s comments on West Ham star

Roy Keane has never been one to hold back on his opinions and it seems that his latest outburst has got right under the skin of talkSPORT’s West Ham supporting broadcaster, Ian ‘Moose’ Abrahams.

According to Alan Brazil, speaking on his breakfast show, the former Manchester United stalwart had suggested that the Hammers’ Declan Rice didn’t “score enough goals, enough assists” and “sometimes I see him at West Ham and it’s not that he’s playing badly, he’s just going through the motions.”

Abrahams was clearly incensed at Keane’s assertions, made before the Red Devils took on West Ham in their FA Cup tie on Wednesday night.

“I don’t understand where Roy Keane is coming from,” he said. “Maybe it’s just because he wants to get some clickbait […] this is an outstanding player, this is a £100m footballer.”

The fact that ‘Moose’ felt the need to respond is proof enough that Keane is still as divisive a pundit as he ever was.