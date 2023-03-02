(Video) Darwin Nunez pulls off outrageous pass during win over Wolves

Watch Darwin Nunez send an outrageous cross-field pass to a team mate during Liverool’s league win over Wolves last night.

Many saw this game as a potential banana skin for the Reds but they passed the test with flying colours with second-half goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 win for the Anfield club.

Amidst the joys of victory, Nunez pulled off a pass in the second 45 that no one seems to be talking about.

Holding off the advances of Nelson Semedo, the Uruguayan found some space and saw Trent Alexander-Arnold in acres of space on the other side of the pitch and somehow managed to hammer a spinning pass while off balance that landed right on the toes of Trent, who was then allowed to continue the Liverpool attack and charge forward.

Hes even pulling out passes like this now?pic.twitter.com/LxnOlZv5X5 — ° (@Mxhbappe) March 2, 2023

The resulting attack may not have ended in a goal, but it’ll certainly boost the confidence of Nunez as he works his way into form.