(Video) Fabinho booked in baffling circumstances against Wolves

Watch Mario Lemina dive in on Fabinho during tonight’s clash between Liverpool and Wolves but the decision goes against the Brazilian.

Lemina seemed to lose control of the ball during the early stages of the second half, with the Gabonese lunging in to try and retrieve possession, only for him to go in on Fabinho with his studs high which you would assume results in a booking.

Somehow, the Wolves man got away with his actions, purely because the referee spotted the Brazilian standing on Lemina’s leg, which looked like his attempt of getting out of the way of Lemina’s challenge.

Fabinho was the man booked in the end, as fans witness yet another bizarre refereeing decision in the Premier League, with the scrutiny increasing further on the standard of officiating in the league.