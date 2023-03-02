West Ham United now open to selling summer signing for £50million

West ham could be willing to let striker Gianluca Scamacca leave the club in the summer despite having only arrived at the start of the season.

Scamacca arrived at the London Stadium in July, but rumours have started circulating that he wants to return to Italy, according to CalcioMercato.it. This came after it was believed that Napoli would target the 24-year old if Victor Osimhen were to leave the club.

Now, CalcioMercato are reporting that the former Sassuolo man is trying to find a new agent and then he will look to force a move in the summer, but West Ham will demand at least £50million for the player.

Scamacca in action for West Ham
The article says that AC Milan are searching for a new striker, with Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both over 25 and Charles De Ketelaere struggling to settle.

A move for Scamacca could well happen, with Danny Ings preferred by David Moyes and Michail Antonio given the nod in yesterday’s FA Cup clash against Manchester United, so watch this space in the summer.

