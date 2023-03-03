Antonio Conte to miss Wolves game but is set to return for crucial AC Milan match

Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur manager, is set to miss the upcoming game against Wolves as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery.

However, assistant manager, Cristian Stellini, has assured fans that Conte will return to London and be back in charge for the home game against AC Milan.

Stellini confirmed during a press conference that the medical team had ordered Conte to take the necessary time off to recover from his surgery, and that the plan was for him to return to work after the Wolves game.

He said:

“Antonio will come back this week straight after the match against Wolves, will be in London and in charge again on Sunday.” “It is a question for medical department. They decided the time schedule would be one month. One month stops on Saturday and they asked Antonio to come back Sunday.”

Stellini has done an exceptional job in the absence of Conte, winning four out of the five games he has managed, including impressive victories over Manchester City, Chelsea, and Marseille. His excellent record has led to suggestions that other English and European “clubs are looking at him“.

Meanwhile, the future of Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur remains uncertain as well. Multiple reports suggest that the Italian will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Mauricio Pochettino is being named as the most likely replacement with Levy reportedly interested in hiring him back.

Regardless of what the future holds for Conte and Tottenham Hotspur, the team will be hoping to put in a strong performance against Wolves and continue their impressive form under Stellini’s leadership.