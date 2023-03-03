Arsenal keen on 22-year-old La Liga ace, Gunners will scout him next week

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Real Betis attacker Luiz Henrique.

The 22-year-old has 3 goals and 5 assists to his name across all competitions and he is rated highly around Europe.

A report from GiveMeSport claims that Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs keen on signing the Brazilian and they will run the rule over him when Real Betis take on Manchester United in the Europa League round of 16 tie next week.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are keeping tabs on a talented young attacker like Henrique. Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his front three and Henrique would be a superb acquisition.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been overused this season and Arsenal will need a deeper squad if they want to challenge on multiple fronts next year.

Furthermore, Arteta needs to be able to rotate his key players from time to time and the arrival of Henrique will certainly allow him to rotate the likes of Saka and Martinelli. The opportunity to play for the top club in the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for the youngster and a move to Arsenal would certainly be a major step up from Real Betis.

However the Brazilian needs to join a club where he will get ample game time. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club and therefore the player should seek assurances from Arsenal before making the move.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.