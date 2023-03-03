Boss hails “fantastic news” as star man is kept from the clutches of Arsenal and Chelsea

They might be topping the Premier League table at present, and looking like a decent bet to lift the title, but Arsenal seemingly still can’t have things all their own way.

Mikel Arteta’s side approach the business end of the 2022/23 campaign in good form and with a relatively healthy squad, though the Spaniard did try to add to it during the January transfer window with a signing that would, conceivably, have made the squad even stronger.

According to The Sun, the Gunners had tabled a £70m bid for Brighton and Hove Albion’s highly-rated star, Moises Caicedo.

However, not even that mammoth amount could seemingly get the Seagulls board to sit around the negotiating table.

The outlet also suggest that London rivals Chelsea had a bid rejected too.

Perhaps one or both London giants might have fancied their chances of getting a deal over the line in the summer, but that isn’t going to happen now.

In a move that has delighted his manager, Roberto de Zerbi, Caicedo has put pen to paper on a four year deal which sees him remain at the AMEX Stadium.

“This is fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises,” de Zerbi was quoted as saying in the Daily Mirror.

“It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

In a credible eighth place in the Premier League at present, and with a winnable FA Cup quarter final against Grimsby Town to come, this latest news has surely put the cherry on top of the cake as far as Brighton will be concerned.